Coronavirus News: CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Strathmore labor dispute prompts…

Strathmore labor dispute prompts Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to move 2 concerts

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two upcoming Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concerts in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been moved to Baltimore over a labor dispute at the Strathmore.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra said it has relocated its two season-opening concerts from its Strathmore venue in North Bethesda to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore due to an ongoing labor dispute with ticket sellers.

Both 8 p.m. performances will still take place on their originally scheduled dates, Saturday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 2.

The change in venues was made by “to support efforts by Strathmore and I.A.T.S.E. Local 868, the union that represents Strathmore’s Ticket Office employees” and “give more time for the BSO and Strathmore to finalize an annual license agreement for the BSO’s 2021-22 season,” the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra said in a news release.

The union that represents ticket sellers filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board after Strathmore laid off its entire staff at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. That dispute has yet to be resolved.

Earlier this year, Strathmore proposed ticket kiosks at the venue as in-person performances return, but the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said the move would threaten the job security of ticket workers.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up