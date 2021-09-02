CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Person missing at flooded…

Person missing at flooded Rockville apartments was out of town

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the Red Cross assists the residents flooded out of their apartments in Rockville, there’s a little bit of good news about one resident who lived in the Rock Creek Woods apartment complex in the Maryland city.

The person who was unaccounted for as flash flood waters filled apartments Wednesday contacted police and is safe and unharmed.

The individual was out of state, the county said.

That news comes as the 19-year-old man who died in the flooding was identified as Melkin Daniel Cedillo.

The flooding, which was reported around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, displaced about 150 people.

“The water inside of some these apartments was almost completely the ceiling level,” Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up