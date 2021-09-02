Person missing at flooded Rockville apartments was out of town

Good news about a person who was unaccounted for as Rockville apartments flooded during flash flooding. That person is safe.

As the Red Cross assists the residents flooded out of their apartments in Rockville, there’s a little bit of good news about one resident who lived in the Rock Creek Woods apartment complex in the Maryland city.

The person who was unaccounted for as flash flood waters filled apartments Wednesday contacted police and is safe and unharmed.

The individual was out of state, the county said.

That news comes as the 19-year-old man who died in the flooding was identified as Melkin Daniel Cedillo.

The flooding, which was reported around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, displaced about 150 people.

“The water inside of some these apartments was almost completely the ceiling level,” Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this story.