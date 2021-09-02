2 dead in separate Montgomery Co. crashes

Two people are dead after two separate crashes in Montgomery County, Maryland, in which a pedestrian was struck and a motorcycle collided with a car.

Both incidents happened Monday night.

In the first, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Veirs Mill and Farrara roads in Silver Spring.

A 52-year-old woman was found lying in the eastbound lane of Veirs Mill Road. She died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

About an hour later, around 10:15 p.m., a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Lexus collided near the intersection of Crabbs Branch Road and Indian Hill Drive in Derwood.

In that incident, officers found a 28-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an initial police police investigation, the Lexus was headed southbound on Crabbs Branch Road and tried to turn left onto Indian Hill Drive when the motorcycle collided with the right passenger door of the Lexus.

The Lexus’ driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation. The names of the victims have not yet been released as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crashes is asked to contact police by calling 240-773-6620.