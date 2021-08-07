Water main break forces road closures in downtown Silver Spring

Several streets in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, were closed Saturday afternoon when a watermain break flooded several city streets. Montgomery…

Several streets in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, were closed Saturday afternoon when a watermain break flooded several city streets.

Montgomery County police advised anyone travelling in the area to watch for traffic control direction around Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road, which is where the break occurred.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission told WTOP the break happened around 12 p.m. and that crews were still working to shut off the water and identify exactly where the break occurred.

Some residents in the area may experience a loss of water pressure while the main is being repaired.

