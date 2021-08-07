2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Water main break forces…

Water main break forces road closures in downtown Silver Spring

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 7, 2021, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several streets in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, were closed Saturday afternoon when a watermain break flooded several city streets.

Montgomery County police advised anyone travelling in the area to watch for traffic control direction around Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road, which is where the break occurred.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission told WTOP the break happened around 12 p.m. and that crews were still working to shut off the water and identify exactly where the break occurred.

Some residents in the area may experience a loss of water pressure while the main is being repaired.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report. 

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up