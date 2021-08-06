2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Pepco construction expected to disrupt traffic in Rockville

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 7:06 PM

Drivers in Rockville, Maryland, can expect travel disruptions starting Monday due to the construction of a new electrical substation.

Work on a new Pepco Substation will begin on Randolph Road and is expected to continue through early 2022. It will extend from Parklawn Drive to Nebel Street. Construction will include excavation and installation work.

Drivers going through the area should plan for alternative routes.

Pepco and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s traffic control plan will allow eastbound traffic only on Randolph Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Parklawn Drive and to Rockville Pike (Maryland state Route 355)

Sidewalks on Randolph Road will remain open through construction.

The work is expected to last six months, but it may be extended depending on weather and other issues.

Below is the area of construction.

