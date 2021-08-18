Montgomery Co. health officer Dr. Travis Gayles resigns

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, who helped navigate Maryland's most populous county through the coronavirus pandemic, is resigning.

In an email sent to County Executive Marc Elrich and members of the Montgomery County Council just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Gayles submitted his formal resignation and said his final day with the county would be Sept. 12.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19,” Gayles wrote in the email. “It has been an honor to work alongside you all and provide health related guidance across a host of important issues. Thank you for creating a space for science to be heard and embraced, and for advocating for equitable access to improved health outcomes for all of our residents.”

In the email, Gayles said he would work closely with Dr. Raymond Crowel, the director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, “to facilitate a smooth transition and contingency plan.”

The email from Gayles did not provide any indication of his future plans.

Gayles’ plans to depart, which were first reported by The Washington Post, appears to have caught many county officials off-guard. Gayles is currently on a planned vacation.

In a statement, Elrich said he learned of Gayles’ plan to leave his position earlier Wednesday morning and praised the doctor for his “guidance, expertise, and professionalism” over the course of the pandemic.

“His service to the residents of Montgomery County has been exemplary, and we are a healthier and safer County thanks to his work,” Elrich said in the statement. “Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Gayles has been a voice of reassurance and reason that our residents have counted on during the worst public health event in modern American history. I have relied on him because I trusted his decisions would be guided by science, not politics. His calm demeanor and sound leadership have been invaluable and helped Montgomery County become one of the most vaccinated jurisdictions in the nation.”

Health officers in Maryland are employed by the state Department of Health, and Elrich’s statement said the county would begin work immediately with state officials to fill the position.

Gayles, who had served as the county’s health officer since 2017, won both praise and criticism for the county’s handling of the pandemic, which included strict coronavirus restrictions and an exceptionally cautious approach toward reopening.

“I’m very grateful to Dr. Gayles for his guidance and his leadership throughout this pandemic over the last year and a half and particularly for his courageous insistence on following the data and the science consistently — even in the face of a lot of the unfair attacks and criticism that he received personally,” said County Council President Tom Hucker in an interview with WTOP.

Overall, officials said the county saw fewer deaths and a slower spread of the virus than other parts of the state because of its cautious approach.

Since the massive COVID-19 vaccination effort began at the start of the year, the county has achieved some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with more than 83% of the eligible population having received jabs.

Hucker, who pointed to a series of other departures from the Elrich administration, called on the county executive to launch a search process for identifying a nominee.

“That needs to happen very expeditiously, because we don’t want to be without a public health officer in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

During much of the coronavirus pandemic, Gayles was the “public face” of the county’s virus response, answering questions before the county council and in media briefings on a weekly basis and even appearing in a “60 Minutes” segment about the county’s efforts to ensure an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

One high-profile flap with state health officials came last summer following an order issued by Gayles requiring private schools to temporarily maintain virtual-only classes given the community spread of the virus. The measure drew a rebuke from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and a federal lawsuit from some parents.

Gayles, who eventually rescinded that order, maintained he was acting in the best interest of students’ health and safety. The lawsuit was dismissed last month.

In an interview with Bethesda magazine last year, Gayles revealed he had been the target of racist and homophobic messages from some residents apparently frustrated about his approach to the pandemic, some of which concerned him enough to talk with Montgomery County police.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a national association of county and state health officials said it has tracked more than 250 public health officials who have left their jobs, in part because of the pressures of the pandemic, CNN reported in May.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan and Matt Small contributed to this report.