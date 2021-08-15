CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'It's nice to be…

‘It’s nice to be back’: Crowds welcome back Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 15, 2021, 8:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The games were popular Saturday during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
People on an amusement park ride.
The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back this year after being canceled for the coronavirus last year. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The games were popular Saturday during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Claudia Barrera and her friend won a giant panda bear during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Fairgoers cool off during a hot fair day on Saturday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back this year after being canceled for the coronavirus last year. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The games were popular Saturday during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back this year after being canceled for the coronavirus last year. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/8)
People on an amusement park ride.

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Saturday crowds were happy to be back to the Gaithersburg fairgrounds.

“Basically after a year in the pandemic I thought that we should get out a little bit,” said Claudia Barrera, who was enjoying a funnel cake at the fair on Saturday afternoon.

She was proud of a massive stuffed panda bear she won at a fair game.

“Ten bucks, three balls, got it on the third try so, booyah,” Barrera said.

Ingrid Bostic brought her daughters and their friends for the day.

“They love the rides. I love the food,” Bostic said. “It’s nice to be back. It’s somewhere where you can kind of feel safe because you’re outdoors.”

There were a lot of people enjoying the rides, games and food most of the day, according to Sarah Olsen, a  media specialist for the fair.

“Today’s been pretty busy. We have our parking lot ‘Perry Parking’ entrance and there’s quite a few cars there,” Olsen said. “It’s been great. We’re so happy to have people here. The weather has held up nicely and we have the nine best days of summer during our fair.”

Peter Nesin said the fair was a must-go this year for him and his family.

“We couldn’t go last year, which was sad, and I’m going to college in a week — so, I definitely wanted to see the ‘MoCo’ fair before we left,” Nesin said.

The fair, which started in 1945, will operate through Aug. 21.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up