‘It’s nice to be back’: Crowds welcome back Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Saturday crowds were happy to be back to the Gaithersburg fairgrounds.

The games were popular Saturday during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back this year after being canceled for the coronavirus last year. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk The games were popular Saturday during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk Claudia Barrera and her friend won a giant panda bear during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk Fairgoers cool off during a hot fair day on Saturday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back this year after being canceled for the coronavirus last year. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk The games were popular Saturday during the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back this year after being canceled for the coronavirus last year. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Saturday crowds were happy to be back to the Gaithersburg fairgrounds.

“Basically after a year in the pandemic I thought that we should get out a little bit,” said Claudia Barrera, who was enjoying a funnel cake at the fair on Saturday afternoon.

She was proud of a massive stuffed panda bear she won at a fair game.

“Ten bucks, three balls, got it on the third try so, booyah,” Barrera said.

Ingrid Bostic brought her daughters and their friends for the day.

“They love the rides. I love the food,” Bostic said. “It’s nice to be back. It’s somewhere where you can kind of feel safe because you’re outdoors.”

There were a lot of people enjoying the rides, games and food most of the day, according to Sarah Olsen, a media specialist for the fair.

“Today’s been pretty busy. We have our parking lot ‘Perry Parking’ entrance and there’s quite a few cars there,” Olsen said. “It’s been great. We’re so happy to have people here. The weather has held up nicely and we have the nine best days of summer during our fair.”

Peter Nesin said the fair was a must-go this year for him and his family.

“We couldn’t go last year, which was sad, and I’m going to college in a week — so, I definitely wanted to see the ‘MoCo’ fair before we left,” Nesin said.

The fair, which started in 1945, will operate through Aug. 21.