CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County urges parents…

Montgomery County urges parents to create ‘walking school buses’

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With its school year set to begin Monday, Montgomery County wants parents to get creative about getting kids to class in Maryland.

The county department of transportation is floating the idea of a “walking school bus,” which is a walk-to-school effort organized and led by parents.

“And basically it is that leader, or several leaders, that move through a neighborhood and sort of pick up children as they go,” said Michael Paylor, with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, “and then the children with those leaders walk in a safely distanced gaggle to that particular school.”

Paylor said the initiative’s goal is to reduce road congestion while also promoting student health. It is mainly aimed at elementary school students.

He added that the walking school bus plan is not related to a school bus driver shortage.

The county department of transportation has a list of tips for organizing a walking school bus online.

More Education News

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up