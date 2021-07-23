Former Takoma Park Police officer gets probation for sex offense with teen

A former Takoma Park Police officer was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense.

A former Takoma Park Police officer was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense with a 17-year-old girl whose mother was involved with him.

As part of his sentence, 42-year-old Eric Napolean Mueller of Gaithersburg, Maryland, will have to stay away from the victim and be supervised by the Collaborative Offender Management Enforcement Treatment program, which is designed for sex offenders.

In addition, Mueller will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

On Nov. 23, 2020, the victim reported to police being sexually abused by Mueller, who had been in her home and had an on-again-off-again relationship with her mother, according to a news release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The defendant had been a constant presence in the home and had been in an on and off relationship with the victim’s mother. The mother had arranged with the defendant that he would help while she was at work,” the news release said.

The victim said that Mueller inappropriately touched her, grabbing her breast and sliding his hand beneath her underwear before he “stopped and kissed the victim on the forehead and told her that he loved her,” according to the release.

According to the Takoma Park police, Mueller, who had the rank of corporal at the time of his arrest, had been with the department for 19 years.

“Hopefully, placing this man on the sex offender registry for the next 15 years will prevent him from ever committing an offense like this again,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.