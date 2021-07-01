1 dead in crash in Montgomery Co.

One person is dead and the other is seriously injured after a crash in Maryland's Montgomery County early Monday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Fairland Road near Cedar Creek Lane.

A van with two people inside of it overturned. One person was ejected.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said in a tweet that one person was taken to the hospital and the other died at the scene.

ICYMI (~145a) Fairland Rd & Cedar Creek La, @MontgomeryCoMD PD investigating fatal collision, rollover w/ ejection & entrapment, 2 patients w/ traumatic injury, 1 extricated & @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult Pri2 trauma, NLT, while other patient succumbed (injury) & no transport https://t.co/fNMkx5UrFd pic.twitter.com/va0P4SkmQR — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 12, 2021

Fairland Road is closed between Serpentine Way and Tamarack Road for the investigation.