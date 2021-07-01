Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Montgomery County, MD News

1 dead in crash in Montgomery Co.

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 6:13 AM

One person is dead and the other is seriously injured after a crash in Maryland’s Montgomery County early Monday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Fairland Road near Cedar Creek Lane.

A van with two people inside of it overturned. One person was ejected.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said in a tweet that one person was taken to the hospital and the other died at the scene.

Fairland Road is closed between Serpentine Way and Tamarack Road for the investigation.

