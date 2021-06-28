Chevy Chase Village ‘saddened’ at shooting death of former manager

The staff and managers of the community said in a statement Monday that they “extend our condolences and sincerest sympathies” to the family, friends and colleagues of Geoffrey Biddle, 66, who police say was shot to death in his Bethesda home Thursday.

The historic Maryland community of Chevy Chase Village is “saddened” to hear of the shooting death of its former manager last week.

The staff and managers of the community said in a statement Monday that they “extend our condolences and sincerest sympathies” to the family, friends and colleagues of Geoffrey Biddle, 66, who police say was shot to death in his Bethesda home Thursday.

Biddle was village manager from 2003 through 2009, the statement said; he began work at Chevy Chase Village in 1994.

The police found Biddle shot dead in his house on Windsor Lane at about 11:30 a.m. June 24. His co-workers had asked them to check on him when he didn’t show up for work.

Anyone with more information is being asked to call the police at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.