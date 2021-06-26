CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Former Chevy Chase Village manager found shot dead in Bethesda home, police say

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 26, 2021, 11:29 PM

The former manager of Chevy Chase Village was found dead in his Bethesda, Maryland, home Thursday morning, police said.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after Geoffrey Biddle, 66, was found shot dead in his home in the 4600 block of Windsor Lane.

Montgomery County Police said they found Biddle’s body while conducting a welfare check at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Biddle’s coworkers contacted police after he didn’t show up for work that morning.

Biddle worked in Chevy Chase Village for 15 years.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

