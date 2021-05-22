CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Spirited debate over drinks in Montgomery Co. parks

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

May 22, 2021, 10:08 AM

You may soon be able to drink adult beverages without a permit in more parks across Montgomery County, Maryland.

In late September, after the county launched its “Picnic in the Park” program in August in nine parks to support nearby restaurants, the County’s planning board began allowing people 21 or older to responsibly drink beer, wine, mixed drinks and spirits in those parks.

Those parks are:

  • Jesup Blair Local Park
  • Acorn Urban Park
  • Germantown Town Center Urban Park
  • Norwood Local Park
  • Olney Manor Recreational Park
  • Takoma Urban Park
  • Wall Local Park
  • Wheaton Local Park
  • Wheaton Regional Park

On Thursday, the planning board is set to consider extending the suspension of the permit requirement — which is now scheduled to end on May 31 — and expand the program to four additional parks:

  • Elm Street Urban Park
  • Carroll Knolls Local Park
  • Ellsworth Urban Park
  • Flower Avenue Urban Park

Drinking can begin as early as 11 a.m., but must end at dusk.

