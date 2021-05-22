Spirited debate over drinks in Montgomery Co. parks

On Thursday, the planning board is set to consider extending the suspension of the permit requirement — which is now scheduled to end on May 31 — and expand the program to four additional parks.

You may soon be able to drink adult beverages without a permit in more parks across Montgomery County, Maryland.

In late September, after the county launched its “Picnic in the Park” program in August in nine parks to support nearby restaurants, the County’s planning board began allowing people 21 or older to responsibly drink beer, wine, mixed drinks and spirits in those parks.

Those parks are:

Jesup Blair Local Park

Acorn Urban Park

Germantown Town Center Urban Park

Norwood Local Park

Olney Manor Recreational Park

Takoma Urban Park

Wall Local Park

Wheaton Local Park

Wheaton Regional Park

Elm Street Urban Park

Carroll Knolls Local Park

Ellsworth Urban Park

Flower Avenue Urban Park

Drinking can begin as early as 11 a.m., but must end at dusk.