Montgomery County wants residents to have a picnic, help local restaurants

Montgomery County has launched Picnic in the Park, a program that makes it easy for residents to find restaurants near the county park they’re visiting.

Visitors to county parks will start seeing signs with QR codes. Scan the QR code with your phone and you’ll see a list of restaurants within a five- to 10-mile radius that offer takeout or delivery.

Picnic in the Park is already set up at Jesup Blair Park, in Silver Spring. It will expand to Acorn Urban Park, Germantown Center Urban Park, Norwood Local Park, Olney Manor Recreational Park, Takoma Urban Park, Wall Park, Wheaton Forest Local Park and Wheaton Regional Park.

Parks are being chosen based on the concentration of nearby restaurants.

Montgomery Parks is establishing social distancing circles on park grounds for picnicking park visitors.

Picnic in the Park, put together by Visit Montgomery and Montgomery Parks, is part of the county’s broader MoCo Eats, an online restaurant directory put together in March by Visit Montgomery, and developed with the Montgomery County executive’s office, Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services and the county’s Economic Development Corporation.

Since the launch of MoCoEats, more than 800 restaurants have been listed, and the site has received more than 150,000 page views.