Montgomery Co. bill being introduced will focus on recruitment, training and education of police

Under a bill being introduced to the Montgomery County, Maryland, Council, the county’s police department would be required to collaborate with local educational institutions — like Montgomery College — on recruitment, training and continuing education for police officers.

Council member Will Jawando is introducing Bill 17-21 on Tuesday, May 18.

Goals of the bill include increasing diversity among new recruits and requiring a 30-hour program on community policing, conflict resolution, health and wellness, racial equity and social justice. That program would have to be completed before acceptance into the police academy.

The bill isn’t limited to developing education for prospective recruits; it would also include requirements on creating continuing education for police officers, including “emerging topics” in law enforcement, cybersecurity and human trafficking.

New police sergeants would also be offered continuing education with an emphasis on community policing, mentorship and “ethical leadership.”

A public hearing on the bill has been scheduled for June 22.