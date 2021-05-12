Hundreds of Montgomery Co. students still on waitlist to return to classrooms

Montgomery County Public Schools still has hundreds of students who want to return to classrooms now but are stuck on a waitlist.

A total of 615 students across Montgomery County were waiting for schools to get them back into classrooms as of Wednesday morning. On March 31, there were more than 15,000 students wait-listed.

“We had schools that had sometimes 80% of their total population wanting to return,” said Janet Wilson, chief of teaching, learning and schools for Montgomery County, during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

She said 342 — a majority — of the wait-listed children are elementary school students, followed by 129 at middle schools and 144 in high schools.

“In some of those schools, there continues to be a waitlist because of the space constraints,” Wilson said. “When we updated the board recently, one of the things that we indicated was if a school had a waitlist, they needed to continue to work on it.”

In April, Superintendent Jack Smith said that 42% of schools have no waitlist at all.

The number of students currently on the waitlist represents less than 1% of the county’s student body, Wilson added.

Montgomery County’s fall reopening plans are still being finalized and include a five-day, in-person schedule for students, but it also includes a full-time, virtual learning program for pre-K to grade 12.