CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Hundreds of Montgomery Co.…

Hundreds of Montgomery Co. students still on waitlist to return to classrooms

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 12, 2021, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland still have hundreds of students who want to return to classrooms now but are stuck on a waitlist.

A total of 615 students across Montgomery County were waiting for schools to get them back into classrooms as of Wednesday morning. On March 31, there were more than 15,000 students wait-listed.

“We had schools that had sometimes 80% of their total population wanting to return,” said Janet Wilson, chief of teaching, learning and schools for Montgomery County, during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

She said 342 — a majority — of the wait-listed children are elementary school students, followed by 129 at middle schools and 144 in high schools.

“In some of those schools, there continues to be a waitlist because of the space constraints,” Wilson said. “When we updated the board recently, one of the things that we indicated was if a school had a waitlist, they needed to continue to work on it.”

In April, Superintendent Jack Smith said that 42% of schools have no waitlist at all.

The number of students currently on the waitlist represents less than 1% of the county’s student body, Wilson added.

Montgomery County’s fall reopening plans are still being finalized and include a five-day, in-person schedule for students, but it also includes a full-time, virtual learning program for pre-K to grade 12.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

Appeals court upholds whistleblower precedent in complex but consequential case for feds

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up