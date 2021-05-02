2 dead, 1 hospitalized with serious injuries after crash, vehicle fire in Montgomery Co.

Three people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed into several parked vehicles and caught on fire Friday afternoon.

Two people have died and another has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed into several parked vehicles and caught on fire Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Spokesman Pete Piringer said first responders were called to a scene on Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way and Running Ridge Lane around 5:30 p.m., where they found the three victims trapped in the burning car.

Some 40 first responders were at the scene during the rescue efforts.

After cutting the roof off the crashed vehicle, the three were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Two of the victims later died from their injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Piringer said the third individual’s injuries were serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening.

Parts of Park Vista Drive were closed for an extended period of time as Montgomery County police conduct an investigation, Piringer said.

