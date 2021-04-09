Silver Spring man sentenced on child pornography charges

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

Anjan Ghosh Tagore, 48, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography, and to 18 months in federal prison for violating his supervised release on a previous child-pornography possession conviction, federal prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

According to his plea agreement, monitoring software on Tagore’s computer alerted the U.S. Probation Office that he had searched for images of child pornography, the prosecutors said, and in April 2019 someone told the Montgomery County police that Tagore had been looking at pictures of nude children on a computer in a library.

He also turned over USB drives and Micro SD cards, which he wasn’t allowed to have, and which turned out to have child pornography, including a depiction of at least one infant or toddler.

Tagore also has to pay $3,000 in restitution to a child pornography victim, will be on lifetime supervised release and has to register as a sex offender anywhere he lives, works or goes to school.