Police identify driver killed in Montgomery County crash

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 4, 2021, 10:42 AM

The driver of a single-vehicle car crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been identified.

Montgomery County police named the deceased driver as 30-year-old Lanham resident Gadivel Aviles Navarrete.

Navarrete, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was driving eastbound on Greencastle Road near Pitcairn Place in Fairland when his 2016 Chrysler 200 left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident, stating the reason for the crash is still unclear.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area:

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

