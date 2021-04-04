Police identify driver killed in Montgomery County crash

The driver of a single-vehicle car crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in eastern Montgomery County, Maryland, has been identified.

Montgomery County police named the deceased driver as 30-year-old Lanham resident Gadivel Aviles Navarrete.

Navarrete, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was driving eastbound on Greencastle Road near Pitcairn Place in Fairland when his 2016 Chrysler 200 left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident, stating the reason for the crash is still unclear.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area: