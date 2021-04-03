Montgomery Co. single-car crash now fatal

A single-vehicle collision in the Fairland area of Montgomery County is now fatal, Montgomery County Police said.
A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene on Greencastle Road at Pitcarin Place around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police advised travelers to avoid the area.
Update: single-vehicle collision on Greencastle Rd at Pitcairn Pl in Fairland now fatal.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 3, 2021
