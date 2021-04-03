Montgomery Co. single-car crash now fatal

A single-vehicle collision in the Fairland area of Montgomery County is now fatal, Montgomery County Police said.

A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene on Greencastle Road at Pitcarin Place around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police advised travelers to avoid the area.

A map below indicates the area of the accident.

This is a developing story.