Montgomery Co. single-car crash now fatal

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 8:11 PM

A single-vehicle collision in the Fairland area of Montgomery County is now fatal, Montgomery County Police said.

A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene on Greencastle Road at Pitcarin Place around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police advised travelers to avoid the area.

 

A map below indicates the area of the accident.

This is a developing story. 

 

 

 

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

