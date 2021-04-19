Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 inductees

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame's 2021 class will be honored at a ceremony set for Sunday, Oct. 17. The athletes hail from a wide range of fields including basketball, football and golf.

NFL fullback Richie Anderson (Sherwood HS)

Former PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman (B-CC HS)

Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Bordley (Landon School)

Basketball player and college coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson (Blair HS)

Maryland Terp great and NBA guard Greivis Vasquez (Montrose Christian)

NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Mike Curtis (Richard Montgomery HS)

“These men and women have brought recognition and honor to our community in their respective fields,” MCSHF Board Chair Trish Heffelfinger said in a news release.

“It is a stellar group and the induction ceremony will be one fabulous evening. And yes, at this time we are planning an in-person event in line with county COVID-19 guidelines.”

The hall’s inaugural 2019 class included Katie Ledecky, Dominique Dawes, Shawn Springs, Bob Milloy, Bruce Murray and Walter Johnson.

Johnny Holliday, Curtis Pride, Amy Wood, Tom Brown, Jeri Ingram, and Roy Lester joined them the following year in a virtual ceremony.

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame was established in 2018.