Montgomery Co. Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class includes 2 Olympic gold medalists

Swimmer Katie Ledecky and gymnast Dominique Dawes are among the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame's first class.

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame, in Silver Spring, Maryland, will induct its inaugural class Friday, and two Olympic gold medalists made the cut.

Swimmer Katie Ledecky, a gold medalist at the age 15, from Bethesda, and gymnast Dominique Dawes, the first African American woman to win an individual gold medal for artistic gymnastics, from Silver Spring, are two of the initial class of six area athletes to be recognized at the ceremony.

Filling out the inaugural class are Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs, U.S. National soccer team star Bruce Murray, high school football coach Bob Milloy and Washington Senator and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Walter “Big Train” Johnson.

“These men and women have brought recognition and honor to our community in their respective fields,” said MCSHF board chair Trish Heffelfinger in a news release. “It is a stellar group and the induction ceremony will be a fabulous evening.”

The induction ceremony will be held Friday at the Silver Spring Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all, but online registration is required in order to attend.

There will also be an online auction “featuring several exciting items.”

The event will be hosted by WTOP’s own Dave Johnson. Johnson is also the play-by-play announcer for the Wizards and D.C. United.

