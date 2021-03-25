Rockville family displaced following fire linked to candle

A house fire displaced a Rockville family Thursday morning — and it was traced to a candle they lit before going to bed.

A house fire displaced a Rockville, Maryland, family Thursday morning — and it was traced to a candle they lit before going to bed.

Montgomery County first responders were dispatched to a two-story residence at 616 Nelson Street around 4:45 a.m. for a fire that started in the first-floor bedroom.

A smoke alarm sounded and the family escaped unharmed, fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said. The capital region Red Cross provided them with assistance.

The home sustained about $20,000 in damages.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred: