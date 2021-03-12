CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » New Montgomery Co. initiative…

New Montgomery Co. initiative aims to help residents recycle lightbulbs

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 8:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s Daylight Saving Time this weekend, and in addition to changing your clocks, you can help the environment.

After you set your clocks forward an hour Saturday night before you go bed and change those smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries, officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, hope you start a new tradition by properly recycling compact fluorescent lightbulbs.

The bulbs contain mercury and should not be tossed in the trash. If the bulbs get broken in the normal waste stream, they can release mercury into the environment, which can contaminate the food chain.

In a news release, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection Director Adam Ortiz said many people do not know or have forgotten how to dispose of CFL bulbs.

“We have made great progress in getting residents and businesses to use CFLs over incandescent lightbulbs. Ironically, because these bulbs are so energy efficient, they are replaced less often,” Ortiz said.

“With the Recycle CFLs initiative, we hope to educate the public that CFLs should be handled carefully and disposed of properly at all times,” he said.

Nationwide, more than 670 million mercury-containing bulbs are improperly discarded each year

Montgomery County accepts compact fluorescent lightbulbs at its Household Hazardous Waste drop off at the Shady Grove Processing Facility. That’s located at 16101 Frederick Road in Derwood.

Virginia’s Fairfax County also accepts the bulbs at its transfer stations. One is located at 4618 West Ox Road in Fairfax. The other at 9850 Furnace Road in Lorton.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

More soldiers managed their own moves in 2020 as reimbursement rates rose

Retirement of TIC 2.0 'a godsend' for State Dept

USPS aims to break-even by 2023 under 10-year infrastructure plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up