Nearly 20 residents displaced in Montgomery Village apartment fire

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 6:03 AM

Seventeen residents of a Gaithersburg, Maryland, apartment building were displaced Monday evening in a fire blamed on a malfunctioning electrical outlet.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to a three-story apartment block at 9906 Walker House Road in Montgomery Village around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

They battled a fire which had spread from the ground floor to the levels above, affecting at least four of the building’s six residences. Nine adults, eight kids and several pets were displaced.

One resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Investigators traced the origin of the fire to a faulty electrical outlet hidden behind a sofa in a terrace-level unit, fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighting resources.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

