Montgomery Co. woman charged with attempted murder of daughter

A woman was charged Saturday with trying to kill her three-year-old daughter in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Montgomery County police said they went to the home of Anne Catherine Akers, 28, on Hathaway Drive, just off Georgia Avenue in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, Saturday morning after a family member called 911 and told them he had gone to her home and saw blood on the floor.

When the police got there, they said, they found blood and scissors on the floor, then found Akers on the bedroom floor, suffering from a cut to her neck and holding a blanket. Under the blanket was her three-year-old daughter, who had a life-threatening cut to her neck, they said.

Police performed “life-saving measures” on the three-year-old, and she was taken by helicopter to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. Akers was taken to a hospital for what the police called serious injuries.

According to police, physicians told detectives that the three-year-old would have died without the officers’ “life-saving actions.”

Akers has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse. She is being held without bond and will have bond review Monday.