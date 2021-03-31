Montgomery Co.’s Ride On buses to remain free through June

Bus services in Montgomery County will continue to provide free rides at least through the end of June.

Free service will continue on Ride On buses as well as Ride On extRa and Flash buses through the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. County Executive Mark Elrich said funding provided by the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, is helping pay for the free rides.

“Many of our residents who rely on public transportation have been severely impacted economically by the pandemic, and we must continue to do everything we can to assist them to move around the county and region,” Elrich said in a news release.

One change is coming for Ride On users: Starting Monday, April 5, passengers will return to boarding through the front door. Front-door boarding will occur only on Ride On and Ride On extRa services. On the Flash, which operates on the Route 29 corridor, passengers are able to use all doors.

Safety measures are still in effect, and all passengers must wear face coverings. Buses will have a supply of masks for riders without them.

Interiors will be cleaned twice daily with a “hospital-grade” disinfectant, and plastic barriers will be reinstalled to protect drivers and passengers while opening front-area seats for riders. The bus filter and ventilation system are inspected and cleaned nightly.

