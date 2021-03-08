CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. executive: No…

Montgomery Co. executive: No tax hikes proposed for next fiscal year

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

March 8, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich isn’t considering any tax increases for his proposed 2022 fiscal year budget for the Maryland county that’s due out next week.

A county spokesman confirmed Elrich’s proposal, which was revealed during a talk at the County Democratic Party’s District 18 Breakfast Club.

“All things have come together to a place where we can manage” without a tax hike, Elrich said, and income taxes “have not been bad at all.”

Last year at the start of the pandemic, Elrich proposed a 5% property tax increase, which the Montgomery County Council flatly rejected. Instead, it proposed and approved a slight decrease in the weighted average property tax rate.

Elrich did express some concern about potential losses of tax revenue. He pointed out one problem with commercial property taxes.

If a commercial building loses income, he said, they can get a lower tax reassessment. But that lower tax rate is in effect for a few years — even after losing and replacing tenants — which could increase generated income and would not be subject to an adjusted higher rate.

Then there’s Maryland’s Relief Act of 2021: It repeals 2020 and 2021 state and local taxes for stimulus checks that went to individuals who make less than $75,000 or married couples who make less than $100,000 and file jointly.

Elrich said the county could lose a little more than $30 million in tax revenue as a result.

He plans to present his 2022 fiscal year budget proposal on March 15.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up