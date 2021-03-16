Fiery crash leaves child, adult ‘seriously’ hurt in Burtonsville

A child and adult are in the hospital after their car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Burtonsville.

Montgomery County firefighters responded to crash involving a single vehicle into a power pole around 1 a.m. on Old Columbia Pike, south of Spencerville Road.

First responders arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. Fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said the car sheared the pole, causing electrical wires to fall and set it on fire.

(~1a) Old Columbia Pike, near Lima Linda Ct, Burtonsville, collision, vehicle into a utility pole, wires down on car, wires ignited vehicle fire, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 2 Pri2 trauma patients, incl 1 child pic.twitter.com/2j96MaTrjl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 16, 2021

He added that the adult and child were seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

On Twitter, Piringer said firefighters waited about an hour for a utility crew to de-energize the affected wires. Many in the neighborhood lost power soon after the crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Old Columbia Pike is closed both ways between Md. Route 198/Spencerville Road and Briarcliff Manor Way as of 5 a.m. due to an ongoing crash cleanup.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.