Fiery crash leaves child, adult ‘seriously’ hurt in Burtonsville

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 5:51 AM

A child and adult are in the hospital after their car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters responded to crash involving a single vehicle into a power pole around 1 a.m. on Old Columbia Pike, south of Spencerville Road.

First responders arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. Fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said the car sheared the pole, causing electrical wires to fall and set it on fire.

He added that the adult and child were seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

On Twitter, Piringer said firefighters waited about an hour for a utility crew to de-energize the affected wires. Many in the neighborhood lost power soon after the crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Old Columbia Pike is closed both ways between Md. Route 198/Spencerville Road and Briarcliff Manor Way as of 5 a.m. due to an ongoing crash cleanup.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

