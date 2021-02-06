CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Deputy shoots, kills man ‘acting erratically’ in Gaithersburg

Dick Uliano

February 6, 2021, 2:01 PM

A Montgomery County deputy shot and killed a man acting erratically on a road in Gaithersburg on Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin says a man driving erratically out of the town of Laytonsville was crossing the center line and caused two vehicles to crash before he stopped his vehicle.

He said a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy on the scene engaged the man near Laytonsville Road at Fieldcrest Road.

The man was “acting erratically,” according to the sheriff, swinging a stick at cars and at people.

The sheriff said a deputy nearby tried to use his taser to deescalate the situation before firing shots and killing the man.

The sheriff’s deputy is being treated for injuries as are two people involved in crashes.

