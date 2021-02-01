One person has been hospitalized and six dogs have been rescued after a Montgomery County, Maryland, house fire on Sunday.

One person has been hospitalized and two dogs have died after a Montgomery County, Maryland, house fire on Sunday.

The blaze was first reported about 7 p.m. on Darnestown Road near Berryville Road.

Montgomery County Fire responders discovered heavy flames throughout the house when they arrived.

As they made their way through the fire, responders found and rescued someone trapped on the first floor. The unidentified person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said four other dogs were rescued from the fire.

(Initial Dispatch ~715p) 15001 Darnestown Rd, 2-sty Cape Cod, heavy fire upon arrival, excessive storage, several (6) pet dogs, fire extinguished, initial Report person trapped, FFs located trapped occupant on 1st floor, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting Pri1 https://t.co/JfZOAObdDt pic.twitter.com/I3ArAf16Nb — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 22, 2021

