1 person hospitalized, 2 dogs dead after Montgomery Co. house fire

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

February 21, 2021, 10:05 PM

One person has been hospitalized and two dogs have died after a Montgomery County, Maryland, house fire on Sunday.

The blaze was first reported about 7 p.m. on Darnestown Road near Berryville Road.

Montgomery County Fire responders discovered heavy flames throughout the house when they arrived.

As they made their way through the fire, responders found and rescued someone trapped on the first floor. The unidentified person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said four other dogs were rescued from the fire.

