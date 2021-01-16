Montgomery County police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday night in Hillandale, Maryland.

Montgomery County police and fire and rescue units responded to New Hampshire Avenue at Elton Road around 8:22 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 66-year-old man was crossing New Hampshire Avenue near Elton Road when a vehicle, believed to be a Nissan, was traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue approaching Elton Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck the pedestrian on New Hampshire Avenue and then fled the area, according to the release.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2007 or 2008 silver Nissan Altima or Sentra and should have damage to the left front bumper and fender area, according to the release.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released once family notifications have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

A map of the scene can be viewed below: