2 teens charged in Montgomery Co. carjacking, crash

Rick Massimo

January 28, 2021, 10:48 AM

Two teenagers have been charged in a carjacking in Germantown, Maryland, that ended in a high-speed chase and a crash on Interstate 270 Tuesday night.

Narada Coleman, of Northeast D.C., and Isaiah Summervillle, of Temple Hills, Maryland, both 16 years old, are being charged as adults with one count of armed carjacking, one count of attempted armed carjacking and two counts of first-degree assault each, the Montgomery County police said in a statement Thursday.

The police said that at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday the two teens, one of whom had a handgun, assaulted an 18-year-old as he pumped gas into his car at a gas station on Liberty Mill Road and took his car keys, but ran off when another car pulled into the station.

About 10 minutes later, police got a report that someone had been carjacked by two people, one of whom had a gun, while sitting in front of a residence on McFarland Drive. The two stole the car and drove off, the police said.

The Gaithersburg police spotted the car driving on Clopper Road. They and the county police tried to get it to stop, but instead they ended up chasing the car southbound on Interstate 270. The car crashed into a guardrail near Democracy Boulevard, and the two people in it ran off, the county police said, adding that they found Coleman and Summerville hiding in a neighborhood and a gun on the floorboard of the car.

The police said they used security footage to identify the two as the pair who tried to carjack the man at the gas station.

Coleman and Summerville are being held without bond.

