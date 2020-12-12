Silver Spring water main break floods section of East-West Highway

A water main break has flooded a major roadway in Silver Spring, Maryland, causing headaches for drivers on a portion of MD-410/East-West Highway.

As of 5:15 a.m., all eastbound lanes of MD-410/East-West Highway at Colesville Road were blocked due to a water main break that has flooded the roadway. The left westbound lane is blocked too.

The water main break was first reported by The WTOP Traffic Center at about 12:30 a.m.

Another water main break snarled traffic on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda on Friday.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest.

A map of the area is below: