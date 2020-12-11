VIDEO: Water main break floods section of Rockville Pike

A Friday morning water main break in Montgomery County, Maryland, is causing traffic headaches on Rockville Pike.

A section of Rockville Pike flooded Friday morning after a water main broke.

All traffic must turn right at Security Lane.

Officials said the road is expected to be closed through Friday night.

As of 6 p.m., all southbound lanes on the stretch of Rockville Pike/MD-355 between Nicholson and Edson lanes were closed for a utility repairs. Northbound lanes are getting by.

Officials are warning drivers to expect significant delays and to seek alternative routes.

“Edson Road across from the White Flint shopping area seems to be the lowest point in this area because it is completely flooded for about 50 or so yards,” WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene. “There also seems to be some significant damage here on those southbound lanes on Rockville Pike.”

WSSC crews shut off the water around 9:15 a.m. Edson Lane remains flooded.

“Just a good idea to avoid … that stretch of 355 in the area of the old White Flint Mall,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said.

Officials said a 16-inch pipe burst around 7:30 a.m., though the cause is unknown.

Water Main Break – Road Closure @MontgomeryCoMD Rockville Pike near Security Lane A/F Lord and Taylor at the former White Flint mall, SB Rt355 CLOSED (flooding/road damage), Edson Lane CLOSED due to flooding https://t.co/Dhzpoyuu7l pic.twitter.com/ercsdYGJqi — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 11, 2020



Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.