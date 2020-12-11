CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
VIDEO: Water main break floods section of Rockville Pike

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 11, 2020, 6:09 PM

<p>A section of Rockville Pike flooded Friday morning after a water main broke.</p>
WTOP/Luke Lukert
WTOP/Luke Lukert
WTOP/Luke Lukert
WTOP/Luke Lukert
<p>A water main broke Friday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland, flooding part of Rockville Pike.</p>
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Courtesy Jay Hansen
A Friday morning water main break in Montgomery County, Maryland, caused traffic headaches on Rockville Pike.

Officials said the road is expected to be closed through Friday night.

As of 6 p.m., all southbound lanes on the stretch of Rockville Pike/MD-355 between Nicholson and Edson lanes were closed for a utility repairs. Northbound lanes are getting by.

Officials are warning drivers to expect significant delays and to seek alternative routes.

“Edson Road across from the White Flint shopping area seems to be the lowest point in this area because it is completely flooded for about 50 or so yards,” WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene. “There also seems to be some significant damage here on those southbound lanes on Rockville Pike.”

WSSC crews shut off the water around 9:15 a.m. Edson Lane remains flooded.

“Just a good idea to avoid … that stretch of 355 in the area of the old White Flint Mall,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said.

Officials said a 16-inch pipe burst around 7:30 a.m., though the cause is unknown.

Get the latest from the WTOP Traffic Center.


Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

