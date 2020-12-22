HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Firefighters battle Silver Spring…

Firefighters battle Silver Spring house fire

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
and Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

December 22, 2020, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The fire shot through the roof of the house that was under renovation.
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
A passerby called in the blaze in the 9600 block of Lorain Avenue.
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
Firefighters battled a blaze on Lorain Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 22, 2020.
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
(1/3)

Firefighters brought a massive house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, under control Tuesday morning, but not before two firefighters fell through a floor battling it.

A passerby called in the blaze in the 9600 block of Lorain Avenue near Burnett Avenue around 6 a.m.

The house was under renovation and unoccupied, according to tweets from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Two firefighters fell through the a floor. One needed help from fellow firefighters to get out and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 60 firefighters were called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up