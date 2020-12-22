Firefighters battle Silver Spring house fire

Firefighters brought a massive house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, under control Tuesday morning, but not before two firefighters fell through a floor battling it.
A passerby called in the blaze in the 9600 block of Lorain Avenue near Burnett Avenue around 6 a.m.
#Chopper4 VIDEO: Raging house fire on Lorain Avenue near Colesville Rd and University Blvd W in #SilverSpring, #FourCorners #BREAKING @nbcwashington @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/VsmmN3kepy
— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 22, 2020
The house was under renovation and unoccupied, according to tweets from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
Two firefighters fell through the a floor. One needed help from fellow firefighters to get out and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About 60 firefighters were called to the scene.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze.