Firefighters battle Silver Spring house fire

Firefighters brought a massive house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, under control Tuesday morning, but not before two firefighters fell through a floor battling it.

A passerby called in the blaze in the 9600 block of Lorain Avenue near Burnett Avenue around 6 a.m.

The house was under renovation and unoccupied, according to tweets from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Two firefighters fell through the a floor. One needed help from fellow firefighters to get out and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 60 firefighters were called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze.