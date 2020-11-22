CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Rockville man dies in single vehicle, off-road crash

Matthew Delaney

November 22, 2020, 3:10 PM

A man died early Sunday morning after he went off the road and crashed into several trees in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to authorities.

Montgomery County police said that at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Stefano Jorge Fernandes, 23, of Rockville, was traveling west on Norbeck Road near Whitehaven Road in the Layhill area. For reasons still not clear to police, he veered off the road and hit multiple trees.

Fernandes was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is map of where the crash took place:

