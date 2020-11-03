Pedestrian struck and killed on Shady Grove Rd. was 13th pedestrian fatality this year

Police said they are concerned that there have been 13 pedestrian fatalities this year.

The pedestrian struck and killed on Shady Grove Road in Rockville, Maryland, Monday morning has been identified, and police need help finding his family.

Jose Amaya Flores, 59, of an unknown address, died at the scene of the 5:55 a.m. crash.

Montgomery County police said he was crossing northbound Shady Grove Road when he was struck by Matthew Taylor, 54, of Gaithersburg, who was driving a 2017 Honda Ridgeline.

A Toyota Prius, driven by Sandra Valladares, 46, of Laytonsville, then struck Taylor’s truck, police said.

Taylor was not hurt, but Valladares did go to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The reconstruction investigation shut down Shady Grove Road at Briardale Road for about three hours.

Police have not been able to locate the family of Amaya Flores and are asking the public to call them at 240-773-6620 if they have any information about family members.

Montgomery County police said they are concerned about the number of fatal crashes and pedestrians who have been struck and killed.

There have been 13 fatal collisions involving pedestrians this year, including two since Oct. 30. In both fatalities, police said the pedestrians were near crosswalks and the drivers had green lights.

So far, 34 people have died as a result of 32 fatal crashes in 2020. That compares to 33 dying in 32 crashes last year.

Police said the end of Daylight Saving Time poses challenges for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Decreased daylight hours can contribute to more time traveling in the dark with reduced visibility. Changes in sleep patterns may increase the chance of drowsy driving. Also, inclement weather can contribute to a more hazardous driving condition,” police said in a release.