Montgomery County launches survey in police reform effort

Thomas Robertson

November 1, 2020, 9:46 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is seeking the public’s input on the performance of the area’s police department.

County residents have until Nov. 14 to fill out a survey designed to gauge their assessment of the department, its structure, services and funding.

The survey is part of a larger county effort to examine public safety. The county has also entered a partnership with Effective Law Enforcement For All, Inc. to support County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration with its Reimagining Public Safety work.

ELE4A is heading a task force that will conduct an independent audit of the county’s police department.

“We need and want our community partners to help us reform policing in the county and reimagine public safety,” Elrich said in a news release. “In order to have a thoughtful discussion and review of our public safety efforts, I formed the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force, which includes a diverse group of residents.

“However, I want to hear from more community members and I invite you to participate in this community input survey.”

The survey will ask residents to rate how they feel about their police department. Once the county has collected responses and analyzed all the information, the results will be presented at a community forum with Elrich on Dec. 3.

More information on the County’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative is available on the county’s website.

