Montgomery Co. fire damages multiple townhomes, displaces 15

A fire swept through multiple townhomes in Montgomery County, Maryland, displacing more than a dozen residents late Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 8800 Swallow Court near Centerway Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

There were no injuries reported and all pets were able to escape safely, Piringer said. The two-alarm fire was brought under control around 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

There is approximately $1M in damage to three townhomes, according to Piringer.

He said that the fire appeared to originate at the rear of the townhomes from an electrical outlet in an exterior wall that spread to “nearby combustibles.”

