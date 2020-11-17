Driver dead after vehicle strikes tree in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police identified the driver of a fatal crash on Darnestown Road as 35-year-old D.C. resident Jonathan Davis.

A D.C. man is dead after veering off the road and striking a tree in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday evening.

Crews from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for a roll-over near the intersection of Md. 28/Darnestown Road and Tschiffely Square Road, in the Quince Orchard area of Gaithersburg.

The driver and sole occupant was dead at the scene. A Montgomery County police news release identified the victim as 35-year-old D.C. resident Jonathan Davis.

FATAL – Darnestown Rd IFO Prince of Peace Church MT @mcpnews single-vehicle fatal collision at Darnestown Rd. (MD 28) & Ambiance Dr., Gburg, Intersection closed for collision investigation. Initial dispatch ~633p. PD will update when add’l info. confirmed @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/MA53IvGEzS pic.twitter.com/Tsbs2fV6J5 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 17, 2020

A crash reconstruction team determined Davis, who was driving a 2008 Audi Q7, had been heading east on Darnestown Road when he crossed over the median into the westbound lanes, before moving back to the eastbound side and striking a tree just before Tschiffely Square Road.

An investigation continues into the events that caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County detectives at 240-773-6620.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports closures on Darnestown Road were lifted around 11:30 p.m. after the accident investigation. Below is a map of the area: