Driver dead after vehicle strikes tree in Gaithersburg

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

November 17, 2020, 7:22 AM

A D.C. man is dead after veering off the road and striking a tree in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday evening.

Crews from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for a roll-over near the intersection of Md. 28/Darnestown Road and Tschiffely Square Road, in the Quince Orchard area of Gaithersburg.

The driver and sole occupant was dead at the scene. A Montgomery County police news release identified the victim as 35-year-old D.C. resident Jonathan Davis.

A crash reconstruction team determined Davis, who was driving a 2008 Audi Q7, had been heading east on Darnestown Road when he crossed over the median into the westbound lanes, before moving back to the eastbound side and striking a tree just before Tschiffely Square Road.

An investigation continues into the events that caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County detectives at 240-773-6620.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports closures on Darnestown Road were lifted around 11:30 p.m. after the accident investigation. Below is a map of the area:

