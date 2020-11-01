ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Montgomery County crash

Abigail Constantino

November 8, 2020, 3:50 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday.

A pickup truck traveling south and a car traveling north collided on Old Columbia Pike, near Ruxton Road in Fairland just before 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the car, Jacques Vainqueur, 57, of Silver Spring, died at a hospital. The passenger in his car has serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital and has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with more information on what happened should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6620.

Below is the area where it happened.

