Thieves make off with $35k in stolen Gucci goods in Montgomery Co.

Three thieves made off with tens of thousands in stolen goods after smashing their way into a Gucci outlet store in Clarksburg, Maryland.

According to Montgomery County police, the trio struck around 3 a.m. on Oct. 12, at the Gucci Outlet Store at the Clarksburg Outlets.

In surveillance footage released by police, the three can be seen breaking in through the glass storefront, then quickly grabbing inventory and stuffing it into garbage bags, or simply carrying them around as they grab more items.

Several times in the video, the thieves are seen struggling with security wire that anchored the goods into the display tables and cases.

Police estimated the value of the stolen goods to be around $35,000.

All three were wearing dark clothing with hoods and gloves.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the three suspects is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237.

See the surveillance footage below.