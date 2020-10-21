CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know for DC's early voting Tuesday | Fairfax Co. teachers union opposes new instruction plan | Latest test results in DC region
New parking rates in Silver Spring coming next month

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

October 21, 2020, 9:44 AM

Drivers in Silver Spring, Maryland, beware: There are a slew of parking rate changes coming, and they start next month.

Montgomery County-run garages, as well as parking lots and street meters in downtown Silver Spring, will see a hike in parking rates go into effect Monday, Nov. 2,  the county announced Tuesday. The new rates will be rolled out in phases.

The new parking rates will be:

  • On-street parking: $2 per hour
  • Surface lot parking: $1.25 per hour
  • National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wayne and Town Square Garages 58, 60 and 61: $1.25 per hour
  • All other garages: $1 per hour

Permits:

  • $195.00 monthly access at Garages 60 and 61
  • $132 per month at long-term meter with a Parking Convenience Sticker monthly permit
  • $12 per day with a daily parking permit

