New parking rates in Silver Spring coming next month

Drivers in Silver Spring, Maryland, beware: There are a slew of parking rate changes coming, and they start next month.

Montgomery County-run garages, as well as parking lots and street meters in downtown Silver Spring, will see a hike in parking rates go into effect Monday, Nov. 2, the county announced Tuesday. The new rates will be rolled out in phases.

The new parking rates will be:

On-street parking: $2 per hour

Surface lot parking: $1.25 per hour

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wayne and Town Square Garages 58, 60 and 61: $1.25 per hour

All other garages: $1 per hour

Permits: