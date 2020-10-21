New parking rates in Silver Spring coming next month

Drivers in Silver Spring, Maryland, beware: There are a slew of parking rate changes coming, and they start next month.
Montgomery County-run garages, as well as parking lots and street meters in downtown Silver Spring, will see a hike in parking rates go into effect Monday, Nov. 2, the county announced Tuesday. The new rates will be rolled out in phases.
The new parking rates will be:
- On-street parking: $2 per hour
- Surface lot parking: $1.25 per hour
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wayne and Town Square Garages 58, 60 and 61: $1.25 per hour
- All other garages: $1 per hour
Permits:
- $195.00 monthly access at Garages 60 and 61
- $132 per month at long-term meter with a Parking Convenience Sticker monthly permit
- $12 per day with a daily parking permit