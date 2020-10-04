Montgomery Co. calls off trick-or-treating over virus concerns

Children of Montgomery County, Maryland. are in for a real scare this Halloween as county health officials aren't allowing trick-or-treating.

Montgomery County, Maryland, children are in for a real scare this Halloween, as county health officials aren’t allowing trick-or-treating.

Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said the door-to-door quest for candy is just one of the casualties of this year’s celebrations for residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not permitting Halloween in the traditional sense in terms of carnivals, festivals [or] large social gatherings outside of the 50 people social capacity limit that we have in place,” Gayles told WTOP.

The county is taking this stance because the holiday encourages getting close to people you don’t normally see, increasing the chances of spreading COVID-19.

“Going door-to-door would compromise, or put into risk, a lot of those guidelines that [we] put into place,” Gayles said, referencing Montgomery County’s recommendation of maintaining 6 feet of distance from people.

Other things, Gayles continued, such as haunted houses, festivals or live entertainment, also aren’t permitted, unless they are granted a particular letter of approval after his team has reviewed the proposed activity.

But Gayles isn’t suggesting all forms of the holiday spirit are forbidden.

Car parades, which have become a feature of pandemic birthdays, are OK, as are Halloween-themed movie nights at drive-in theaters.

And of course, you can still adorn your home with Halloween decorations.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.