The 2-year-old boy who fell from the window of a third-floor apartment in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday has died.

The Takoma Park police said in a statement on Monday that the boy died from his injuries, and that the investigation continues.

The boy fell from a window on the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue, near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the police said earlier.