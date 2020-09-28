One person seriously injured after car overturns on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

One person is in critical condition after their car flipped over on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday evening.

One person is in critical condition after a car flipped over on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the incident occurred after 8 p.m. just passing the I-370 overpass near exit 9 for Sam Elg Highway in Gaithersburg.

Emergency crews found two people in the overturned car. Officials say county firefighters extracted one person from the vehicle.

All NB main lanes of I270 are blocked prior to I370. 1 adult being transported with serious life threatening injuries. A second adult has been transported with NLT injuries. https://t.co/BbuV6Spz9T pic.twitter.com/GA0qd2Ehnq — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) September 28, 2020

Both adults were sent to the hospital. One suffered severe, life-threatening injuries while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes before the I-370 overpass were shut down for an hour as crews worked on the accident.

Officials have not said what caused the accident.

Here is a map of where the accident occurred:

This is still a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.