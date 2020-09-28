CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » One person seriously injured…

One person seriously injured after car overturns on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

Jose Umana

September 28, 2020, 12:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue attempt to extract a person from an overturned car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. (Courtesy Steve Mann/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

One person is in critical condition after a car flipped over on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the incident occurred after 8 p.m. just passing the I-370 overpass near exit 9 for Sam Elg Highway in Gaithersburg.

Emergency crews found two people in the overturned car. Officials say county firefighters extracted one person from the vehicle.

Both adults were sent to the hospital. One suffered severe, life-threatening injuries while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes before the I-370 overpass were shut down for an hour as crews worked on the accident.

Officials have not said what caused the accident.

Here is a map of where the accident occurred:

This is still a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up