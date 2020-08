One person is dead following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday night.

A car struck a utility pole and caught fire at the intersection of River Road and Luvie Lane.

The driver, the only person in the car, died at the scene.

Police received the call just before 11 p.m. and are still directing traffic.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

