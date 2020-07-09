CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Police: Silver Spring mom charged with murder in baby’s death

Zeke Hartner

July 9, 2020, 3:39 PM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, woman has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Kiearra Tolson, 23, admitted to killing her baby to an acquaintance, and that person then called police on Wednesday. Officers responded and took Tolson into custody.

Tolson told police that she had starved her daughter, Blair Niles, to death over the course of three and a half weeks. Then, police said, Tolson recounted that after her baby had died, she placed the body in a pillowcase and garbage bags. On June 17, she put the covered body in a dumpster belonging to the apartment complex where she lived.

Police said evidence supporting Tolson’s account was found during a search of her apartment.

The baby’s father told police that he last saw his daughter on April 17, and had not contacted Tolson since then.

Police said the baby’s body has not been found.

Tolson was ordered held without bond at a hearing Thursday afternoon, a Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesperson told The Associated Press. A public defender represented her at the hearing.

Tolson is due back in court on July 16 for a bond review hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

