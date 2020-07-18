Montgomery County cancels late-summer camps due to pandemic

Montgomery County Recreation had hoped to be able to offer modified summer camps, but it was not able to have the required dedicated nursing providers.

Montgomery County, Maryland, will not be providing late-summer camps this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery County Recreation had hoped to be able to offer modified summer camps but due to the “critical need of health care providers in the community for other vital services,” it was not able to have the required dedicated nursing providers, a news release said.

“We regret that we were unable to meet the requirements to open our programs. However, as MoCo Rec staff does so well, we are quickly transitioning, and we are looking into providing alternative programs and activities to the Montgomery County community in the near future,” director Robin Riley said.

Before its cancellation, Montgomery’s modified camps looked to be one of the few D.C.-area camps to open this summer.

Virtual summer programs and activities are still available through its virtual recreation hub Rec Room.

